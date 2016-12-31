Toggle navigation
106.7 The Eagle - Portland's Classic Hits Station
106.7 The Eagle - Portland's Classic Hits Station
On-Air
Jim E. Chonga
Scott Tom
Dave Kent
Beatle Brunch
Full Schedule
On Demand
T-Mobile Lounge
Well Zone
Photos
Playlist
Local News
Celeb News
Weather
- Closures / Delays
Calendar
All Listings
Eagle Events
Concerts
Community Calendar
Contact
Contact Us
Address Phone
Advertise with Us
Careers
Communities
iHeartRadio for Business
Half Off Deals
Contests
Stevie Nicks - 24 Karat Gold Tour Feb. 28th @ Moda Center
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
The Zombies: Odessey and Oracle 50th Anniversary
Petty Fever: Tom Petty Tribute - 1.6.17
SNOWDEN on Blu-Ray
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Win Passes To Throwback Thursday With Radical Revolution!
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Win Tickets To See Stevie Nicks' 24 Karat Gold Tour!
previous
next
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Winter Weather Advisory For Portland Area
Why December 31st Matters In Rock History
Spurs Bury The Blazers
RV Fire Damages McMinnville Home
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Send REAL kisses over the internet-yep! There's and APP for that
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
Donate A Phone And Help Fight Domestic Violence In Portland
Fall Into Hotel Pond Causes Hypothermia
An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week
x
See Full Playlist
106.7 The Eagle
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played